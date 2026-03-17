What to expect at Boulder International Film Festival on its new dates this year

The Boulder International Film Festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema.

This year, organizers are trying out some new dates and came to CBS News Colorado's studio to talk about what else attendees can expect, including some big names.

People wait to enter the Boulder Theater on the closing night of the 2013 Boulder International Film Festival. Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Sisters and University of Colorado alums Robin and Kathy Beeck are co-founders of the festival and say this year, the festival will run from April 9 to 12, and that they're moving the dates ahead of next year's move of the Sundance Film Festival from Utah to Boulder.

Kathy joked that before Sundance arrives, the Boulder International Film Festival is "still the biggest film festival in Boulder."

The two spoke about the films they're most excited about this year.

Kathy Beeck, left, and her sister Robin Beeck are cofounders of the Boulder International Film Festival. They spoke about the program and new dates for the 2026 festival. CBS

"My favorite film is our opening night film called 'Tuner,' which is an incredible film with Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman, and it's a crime thriller comedy and a romance, which I love, and it is just a wonderful film," Robin said. "It's very entertaining."

Kathy said she's looking forward to "Power Ballad," which stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

"We love them and they have great chemistry in this," she said.

This year, Alec Baldwin is one of the special guests. The star of "30 Rock," "Beetlejuice," and "The Hunt for Red October" will co-host the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter live podcast with Scott Feinberg at the festival.

Kathy said this year's festival will bring 68 films from 29 countries, over 50 filmmakers coming, 20 of whom are from Colorado, and various events planned throughout.

"We have a lot of fun planned, there's always a lot of fun parties," she said. "We have a great foodie event that features all women chefs, and I'm not sure if I can say the name of that, but it's going to be fantastic, and we also have an adventure film program, where we feature a lot of outdoor action films, and we have so many films as part of that. It really runs the gamut."

Tickets for the Boulder International Film Festival are on sale now, and you can purchase them here.