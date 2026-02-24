Sundance Film Festival unveils Boulder venues for Colorado debut next year

The Sundance Film Festival is less than a year away, and on Tuesday, the festival unveiled the venues in Boulder. The film festival recently closed the curtain on Utah before getting ready to shine the spotlight on Colorado.

Next year's festival is set to crank up the projector Jan. 21-31, 2027, at a variety of venues, all located in Boulder.

"Working closely with the Colorado community, the 2027 Sundance Film Festival is already in our sights as we build towards an exciting debut in Boulder where our programming will meet audiences next January," said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, in a statement. "Nestled at the base of Colorado's iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder's campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories. Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff. We'll share more details in the coming months and hope you'll join us on our journey to Boulder as we build the Sundance Film Festival's new home."

In an earlier interview with CBS Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said the economic impact to the state could be more than $2 billion over the decade the festival would call Boulder home.

2027 Sundance Film Festival Official Venues

Theaters:

Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Boulder High School Auditorium

Boulder Theater

Casey Middle School Auditorium

Chautauqua Auditorium

Cinemark Century Boulder

eTown Hall

Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder

Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder

Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder

Talks and Festival Programming:

Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library District

Dairy Arts Center

eTown Hall

Old Main — University of Colorado Boulder

For more information about official Sundance Film Festival venues, please visit festival.sundance.org.

The festival was founded in 1981 by actor Robert Redford and has been held in Park City, Utah.