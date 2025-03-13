Boulder International Film Festival has long, beloved history with community

Meet the sisters who are behind the Boulder International Film Festival

The Boulder International Film Festival holds it's Red Carpet Gala on Opening Night. It kicks off 3-days of non-stop movies and events. The festival is in it's 21st year and is a favorite in the community.

Part of the opening night festivities is a second line parade from the Gala to the theater. These are the kinds of traditions that Kathy and Robin Beeck have developed over the years.

"I remember one year, it was super, super snowy, and they were arriving late because traffic was terrible. They got there right when we needed to start the band. They were so discombobulated that they started walking the wrong way. We had to run after them and get them to turn around," Kathy Beeck recalled with a laugh.

Over 20-years, the sisters have amassed a lot of great stories including how they got started in the movie business.

"We started working in movie theaters here in Boulder as what they called Popcorn Girls back in those days," Robin Beeck explained.

From Popcorn Girls, to movie makers, to festival organizers, Robin and Kathy saw a niche and filled it.

"We thought, 'Hey, Boulder is a perfect place to have a film festival. The audiences will eat up these films that you might not see at the cineplex,'" Robin added.

They could not have been more right. Audiences line up for the chance to see the festival films, and you never know who is going to show up for a screening.

"It's amazing to be in Boulder. I've never been to Boulder," said actress Laura Linney at last year's festival.

Boulder International Film Festival, affectionately known as BIFF, started with 35 films and two venues. In 2025, 68 movies from 18 countries will play at venues throughout the city.

"Our mantra over the many years has to just grow slowly," Robin said.

With a small staff and an army of volunteers, Robin and Kathy Beeck coordinate four days of nonstop events.

"It's all about the parties. It really is... let's be honest...because that's where you meet people, that's where you meet the fimmakers," Kathy acknowledged.

Meeting the filmmakers and celebrating and industry these sisters have loved all their lives. That is what BIFF is all about.

LINK: Boulder International Film Festival

The Boulder International Film Festival runs from March 13-16, 2025.