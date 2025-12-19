Boulder firefighters rush to put out fence fire amid dangerously strong winds

Firefighters in Boulder rushed to extinguish a fire burning a fence on Friday afternoon amid dangerously strong winds. Fire crews rushed to the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue for the fire about 1:30 p.m.

Boulder Fire Rescue

According to investigators, crews responded quickly and put out the fire before it could spread to any homes. There is fire damage to the fence and the backyard.

No one was injured, according to firefighters. What caused the fire is being investigated.

According to Boulder Fire Rescue, "The wind is wild out here - the crews being on the fire with water so fast and the community calling it in as soon as they saw it helped us catch the fire before a potentially serious spread."

Boulder Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a fire in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue. Boulder Fire Rescue

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with dangerous winds, low humidity levels and record heat expected. According to CBS Colorado Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, the winds will be in force from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday when a Red Flag Warning will be in effect.

For the first time in Colorado, the National Weather Service office in Boulder has issued an extra warning know as "A Particularly Dangerous Situation" for northwest Jefferson and western Boulder counties for possible wind gusts of 85 to 105 mph.