Boulder has a plan to stop crashes on Folsom Street after more than 500 over the past decade

The City of Boulder is releasing new plans to improve Folsom Street between Pine and Colorado. This is a street that has been identified by the Denver Region Council of Governments as a high-risk area.

This means more crashes happen there compared to anywhere else in the city. Over the past decade, there have been close to 600 crashes. This street has also been identified in its Transportation Master Plan, the Low Stress, Walk and Bike Network Plan, and its Vision Zero Action Plan.

Folsom Street City of Boulder

The City of Boulder has hosted 114 meetings, 34 with businesses, and met with 20,000 people to discuss what needs to improve. The highest recommendation comes from the separation of cyclists and walkers from the street.

Along with the protected areas, the city is looking to have floating bus stops. This would separate cyclists from anyone getting on and off the bus. The city also wants to improve intersections there by adding protected corner islands to separate people from the turning lanes. This will add more visibility so cyclists, walkers, and bikers can see each other more easily.

"It is always up to folks to look around and be aware of their surroundings," Ericka Amador, Senior Transportation Planner with the City of Boulder. "We want them to make sure they are being seen and seeing others. We want everyone to get along so the street can be low stress for everybody."

The city is also looking to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph.

The next step is taking their concept design to the Transportation Advisory Board for approval on July 14. The overall project would cost about $13 million. The city has already received $1 million from DRCOG and will have $500,000 with matching funds.