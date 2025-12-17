Boulder County schools prepare for possible power impacts during strong winds

As the wind picks up in Boulder, some people are stocking up before they batten down the hatches with the winds forecasted on Wednesday.

"We got lighters for candles and the gas stove, we're going to fill the bathtub with water. We've got down blankets. We've got four bags of ice to fill our cooler," Boulder resident Amy Gestal said.

But others may just be hoping for the best, admitting to not charging any batteries or anything quite yet.

With the 90 mph wind gusts in the forecast, the decisions on how to prepare or what should stay open can be tricky.

Boulder mom Christie Gestal said not knowing school or travel closure decisions for certain was leading to a lot more questions: "What are we gonna do, where are we gonna sleep, what are we gonna eat?"

To help parents plan, Boulder Valley Schools decided they'd stay open on Wednesday with only one school in the shutoff zone. Boulder Valley Schools Chief Communications Officer Randy Barber explained, "Our goal is always to keep schools open and operating. There are a lot of things going on this week, it's finals week for our high school students."

Barber went on the say that the school district always works to factor safety and student needs into their decision. "We have students who depend on us for services. You know, if they don't have warm food to eat, a warm place to stay," Barber said. "Our schools are the center of the community."

BVSD also has a policy that allows parents to keep kids home for an excused absence during extreme weather events like Wednesday. Still, a formal decision has to come hours before the wind really begins.

"Trying to see into that future, that is hard," Barber went on to explain, "There's a chance that we wake up in the morning and the situation's changed and we have to make a different call."

At the same time, CU Boulder decided to close the school on Wednesday. Leaving at least researcher Megan Fischer hoping for home Wi-Fi.

"My job is going to be remote tomorrow. We're kind of trying to figure out what's going on. It's still kind of like, well, we're either closed for three days, or we're closed for nothing," Fischer said.

But many Boulderites are focused on the bigger reason behind the shut-off and grateful for every effort to try and avoid a wildfire.

"We don't want fire, so if we have to go without, you know, power for a little bit, that's fine. Yeah, I think it's better to be safe than sorry," Boulder resident Cynthia Kyser said.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the triple threat of low relative humidity, gusty winds and unseasonably warm temperatures will create dangerous wildfire conditions from the foothills out across the Eastern Plains.