Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatal Boulder County hit-and-run

A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in Boulder County last year.

Twenty-four-year-old Dante Johnson was driving on 95th Street north of Valmont Road when he struck and killed avid cyclist John Wilkinson last May.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses provided investigators with the vehicle's license plate number, and authorities began searching for it. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Clement Park in Littleton.

Deputies took Johnson into custody several days later on a warrant for an unrelated charge.

Johnson took a plea agreement in January, pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence.

On March 27, he was sentenced to 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.