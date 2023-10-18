Body of kayaker recovered from Colorado's Bowles Reservoir after hours-long search

The body of a 67-year-old kayaker was recovered from Bowles Reservoir after midnight Wednesday. Crews with Lakewood police and West Metro Fire were called to the reservoir near Marston Lake in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon on reports of a missing person and an overturned boat.

West Metro Fire Rescue divers searched for a missing person and an overturned boat in the water at Bowles Reservoir near Marston Lake. West Metro Fire Rescue

After an exhaustive search for the missing person, the rescue attempt turned into a recovery.

Crews recovered the man's body in the water about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. The victim's name hasn't been released.