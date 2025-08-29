Body found near Colorado trailhead identified as missing Aurora man

A body found near a trailhead in Boulder County has been identified as an Aurora man missing for more than three months.

The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Vegetation Crew called 911 on Tuesday when they discovered a body at Coal Creek, around 150 yards east of the Flatirons Vista Trailhead. On Thursday, the coroner's office confirmed that the remains belonged to 34-year-old Paul Aragon of Aurora.

Broomfield Police Department

Aragon was last heard from on April 30 during a conversation with his boss, his family said in a Facebook post. After he told his boss he no longer needed to meet with him, he seemingly disappeared.

On May 2, a Broomfield police officer discovered Aragon's truck on a construction site on Edgeview Drive near the Woodspring Suites. Authorities said the truck was still running, the lights were on, and a dog was inside. Despite a search of the area, officers did not find anything suspicious. Officers confirmed Aragon wasn't staying at the hotel and tried to call him, but received no answer.

Just after midnight that night, another officer checked on the vehicle, and the dog was still inside. Authorities took it to a local shelter and notified Aragon's mother that his dog had been found. Officers searched the area again, but did not find any trace of Aragon.

Although he worked in construction, Aragon's family said the site was not one he was working on. The Broomfield Police Department said they were working to determine why his truck was there and were following up on several tips and leads from the community.

Detectives and the coroner's office are investigating to determine the cause of his death.