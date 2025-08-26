Watch CBS News
Local News

Boulder city worker discovers human remains near Colorado trailhead

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Boulder city worker on Tuesday discovered decomposed human remains just south of city limits, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

flatirons.jpg
CBS

It happened in the morning near the Flatirons Vista Trailhead. That's along Highway 93 near the intersection with Highway 128.

The worker was a member of the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks team called the Vegetation Crew. They called 911 right away after making the discovery and deputies responded.

The sheriff's office said the remains were located about 150 yards east of the trailhead.

An investigation is now underway to try to determine whose remains they were.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue