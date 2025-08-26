Boulder city worker discovers human remains near Colorado trailhead

A Boulder city worker on Tuesday discovered decomposed human remains just south of city limits, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

CBS

It happened in the morning near the Flatirons Vista Trailhead. That's along Highway 93 near the intersection with Highway 128.

The worker was a member of the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks team called the Vegetation Crew. They called 911 right away after making the discovery and deputies responded.

The sheriff's office said the remains were located about 150 yards east of the trailhead.

An investigation is now underway to try to determine whose remains they were.