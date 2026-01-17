Bo Nix seriously injures ankle, will miss the rest of the Denver Broncos season

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they host the AFC Championship Game next weekend. Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle, head coach Sean Payton announced after the team's 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos celebrates after Marvin Mims Jr. #19 scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Payton said Nix's injury came on the second-to-last play of the game.

"He's such a strong faith based guy, He was sitting in the hallway with his family and I went over and we were all talking to him and he knows God has a plan for him," Payton said.

Nix was one of several players who were hurt in Saturday's divisional playoff game in Denver.

"This team all year has lost key players and we'll rise up for the next challenge and we'll go from there," Payton said.

Payton announced backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in his place. They also have backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger on their roster.

"(Stidham) is ready. He's ready -- I said this at the beginning of the season, I feel like I have two that can start for a number of teams and I know he feels the same way," Payton said.