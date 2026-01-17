Denver Broncos defeat Bills 33-30 in overtime at Mile High, will host AFC Championship game

The Broncos are advancing in the playoffs after defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Saturday in Denver by a score of 33-30. In eight days, they'll host the AFC Championship game for the eighth time in franchise history.

There were several surprises in the first playoff game in the Mile High City since Jan. 24, 2015, including:

- A touchdown scored by a Broncos offensive lineman for the first time in the playoffs in franchise history. Tackle Frank Crum caught a pass from quarterback Bo Nix in the second quarter and rumbled into the endzone for the first Denver touchdown of the game.



Frank Crum #73 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with his teammates after scoring his first career touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 17, 2026. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

- Five turnovers created by the Broncos defense, which wasn't known during the regular season as a unit that generated lots of turnovers.

And just like that Denver's defense comes up clutch AGAIN!



FOURTH turnover of the day. P.J. Locke with the interception. WOW — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 17, 2026

FIVE takeaways by Denver’s D. None more clutch than what we just saw. WOW — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 18, 2026

Nix went 26 for 46 for 279 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the game. He is only the 22nd quarterback in league history to lead his team to a conference championship game within his first two seasons.

Denver (15-3) will now wait until Sunday afternoon to learn their next playoff opponent. They'll face the winner of Sunday afternoon's battle between the Patriots and the Houston Texans in New England. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.



Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills fumbles the ball in the second quarter of the NFL football divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 17, 2026. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

The Broncos have played in 10 AFC Championship games previously. Seven of those have been played in Colorado -- Denver has only lost one of those home-hosted championship games.

With Saturday's win at Empower Field at Mile High, Broncos head coach Sean Payton now has 10 postseason wins under his belt, which moves him into a tie with three coaches for 16th-most postseason wins by a head coach in NFL history: Bill Walsh, Bud Grant and George Seifert.