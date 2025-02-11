Bitter cold and snow keeping Colorado in the deep freeze

Winter blast zeros in on Colorado and the Front Range

Colorado is under a First Alert Weather Day through Thursday for the combination of extreme cold and significant snowfall. Another Arctic Blast along with a Pacific storm system are teaming up to bring in the prolonged return to wintery weather.

Many areas of our home state have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through late Wednesday morning. And while this will not be a major snowstorm, it will pack enough of a punch where travel will be impacted by the surge of snow. The Denver metro area, surrounding suburbs and most of the eastern plains may see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow through 11am Wednesday. Areas in and near the foothills may pick up 4 to 10 inches of snow.

Front Range and west central Mountain areas may see 4 to 8 inches of snow through Wednesday afternoon with lighter amounts for the southern mountains.

While snow will start to lessen in intensity Wednesday afternoon the cold air will linger through early Thursday morning. With the Front Range and eastern plains not getting above freezing until Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows through that time frame will be in the single digits to below zero. With wind chill temperatures feeling as cold as 10 to 20 below zero across eastern Colorado!

Wind chill temperatures on Thursday morning will again be below zero. With high above freezing arriving later in the day.

A bigger warm up coming our way on Friday Valentine's Day! With the return of the 50s!