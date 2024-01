Legendary rocker Billy Joel will perform at Coors Field this summer. He's set to perform in downtown Denver at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Bill Joel performing at Coors Field Aug. 8, 2019 Billyjoel.com

Presale tickets go on sale on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

Billy Joel last performed at Coors Field five years ago, in August 2019.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Billy Joel performs during a New Year's Eve show at UBS Arena on December 31, 2023 in Elmont, New York. myrna suarez / Getty Images