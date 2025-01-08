Former Morrison chief of police takes new job in Colorado, Bill Vinelli will be Walsenburg's new chief

After weeks of silence about the investigation into Morrison's chief of police and the town's decision to put him on administrative leave, Bill Vinelli now has a new job. Vinelli is now the chief of police in Walsenburg in southern Colorado.



Morrison Police Chief Bill Vinelli CBS

Morrison placed Vinelli on leave in November as he was investigated for a matter the town did not reveal.

Walsenburg Mayor Gary Vezzani said on Wednesday that Vinelli started as chief on Jan. 2 and the Morrison investigation only became known after residents raised concerns.

"He explained the investigation as best he could with it going on and not knowing much, but basically he is under investigation for policy matters with the city of Morrison that sounded pretty minor to us, so everybody chose to keep him going, keep him on the payroll just like we are, unless something different comes out of this," Vezzani said.

At a public hearing Tuesday night in Walsenburg, the chief revealed his alleged policy violations in Morrison include taking pay from the city of Denver to patrol Red Rocks Amphitheatre while he was also being paid by Morrison.

Vezzani says they didn't sign a contract with Vinelli during the hiring process, so if something comes out after Morrison's investigation is completed, they can reevaluate moving forward.

Following the launch of the investigation, Morrison dissolved its police force entirely. The town is now being patrolled 24/7 by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.