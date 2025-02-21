Biggest snow for some near Denver since November

For some Front Range neighborhoods the most snow since November

Our Thursday/Friday upslope snow storm was huge for some and almost unnoticeable for other parts of the Front Range. For communities in the south and southwest metro areas ended up seeing the most snow since November of last year!

Those areas picked up near to well over a foot of snow in places like Littleton up into Lakewood, Conifer and Bailey.

Officially, Denver only picked up a little over a half inch at Denver International Airport. (Where the official city measurement is taken). This was a large snow gradient across the Denver metro area. In a 40 mile span from Conifer to DIA a difference of 18 to 20 inches of snow.

The the foothills had a one, two punch of snow with moisture overrunning cold air initially on Thursday afternoon/evening and then getting a second big wave with strong northeasterly flow as the storm system transitioned from the mountains into eastern Colorado overnight.

Snow amounts for parts of the Front Range:

5 W Aspen Park 21

3 SSW Evergreen 18

4 W Conifer 17.1

3 S Evergreen 17

1 SW Tiny Town 16

1 SW Kittredge 15

1 SSE Wah Keeney Park 15

1 SE Bergen Park 13.5

1 NE Brookvale 13.4

2 NNE Shaffers Crossing13.2