Bicyclists killed in collisions with Fort Collins cars in consecutive days

Two cyclists lost their lives in Fort Collins after colliding with vehicles at intersections. Preliminary information indicates the vehicles had right of way in both incidents.

Late Monday morning, a bicyclist and car collided at the intersection of East Harmony Road and McMurry Avenue. According to a press release from Fort Collins Police Services, a 2014 Toyota Sienna was stopped at a red light in an eastbound lane. When the light turned green, the car began to drive into the intersection and struck a cyclist who was travelling southbound.

The cyclist, an adult male, was transported to the hospital but passed away later in the afternoon.

The intersection was closed almost three and a half hours for the police investigation.

Another cyclist was died after a hitting a vehicle early Sunday afternoon near South Lemay Avenue and Centennial Road. This cyclist, also an adult male, entered the intersection from Centennial. He collided with a 2006 Honda CR-V going northbound on Lemay. According to another FCPS press release, the cyclist had a stop sign and the Honda had the right of way.

Investigators learned that cyclist passed away during their investigation. The road was closed for four hours.

Each driver stayed on the scene. Neither was hurt.

"Unfortunately, this is our second fatal crash in as many days, involving a bicyclist," said FCPS Sergeant Mike Avrech following Monday's accident. "We recognize how hard these events can be for the friends and families of those involved and encourage everyone to follow the rules of the road to ensure everyone's safety."