Jury awards family of Colorado cyclist Gwen Inglis who was killed by driver $353 million in civil case

The jury in a civil trial against the driver who struck and killed Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis in Lakewood last year awarded the victim's family more than $350 million.

Inglis, a champion cyclist, was struck and killed by Ryan Montoya, a driver who was under the influence of drugs in May 2021. The 46-year-old Inglis was riding in a bike lane with her husband, Mike Inglis, when she was struck by Montoya.

In June, Montoya was sentenced to 8 years in prison, though the family felt that's wasn't enough justice.

Now with this verdict, the victim's husband Michael Inglis expressed he feels justice has somewhat been served.

He will now be awarded a total of $353 million for losses, injuries and punitive damages, though he expressed no amount of money can ever bring back his wife.

"When that verdict came down, it really was a culmination of the 19 months, the stress the underlying sorrow of not having Gwen there and then knowing that we would always have to go to trial and rehash that day, no one should ever have to go through that."

They know no amount of money can bring back their loved one, but the family is feeling hopeful this will grab the attention of motorists on the road and make others think twice before driving under the influence.

"Now that we have closure on the civil action, it feels like we can kind of have a little bit of closure to this really horrific thing that has occurred to our family," said Gwen's brother, Keith Errfmeyer.

The family still hopes more will be done to protect cyclists on the road.

"Other than the deterrence to the drivers, which obviously the verdict is a major key to that, if the county and the cities could implement some basic safety features on the roadway ... a little white line designating the bike lane would have saved Gwen's life. And that is a very minimal cost."

Montoya was driving under the influence of drugs when his vehicle struck Inglis, but it wasn't his first time driving under this conduct. Prior to this he had been convicted of a DUI in 2014 and was charged with another DUI just 10 days before the May 2021 killing.

$250 million of the total amount, the jury decided, was in punitive damages which are intended to deter others from driving on the road under that conduct. The jury hopes to keep others safe by sending this message.