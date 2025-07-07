Store in Basalt sells $2.3M Colorado Lottery jackpot ticket. But it hasn't been claimed yet.

Store in Basalt sells $2.3M Colorado Lottery jackpot ticket. But it hasn't been claimed yet.

Did you buy a Colorado Lottery ticket in Basalt recently? If you haven't checked your numbers yet, you might want to, as a store in town recently sold the jackpot-winning ticket worth $2.3 million, lottery officials said.

No one's claimed the prize yet, so if you bought two tickets at The Basalt Store off Colorado Highway 82 and Basalt Avenue and have the numbers 14 - 17 - 19 - 22 - 29 - 39, you're being urged to claim your winnings. Whoever bought the tickets spent just $4 on those tickets.

The numbers were announced on Saturday but still have not been claimed. The cash value of the winnings is $1.15 million, lottery officials said.

"We'll share more once the prize is claimed," Colorado Lottery said in a news release. "Until then... congrats, whoever you are!"

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize and there are several methods in which they can do it, including online, on the Colorado Lottery's website.

Lottery ticket sales proceeds help preserve and protect state parks, trails and open spaces, among other initiatives.