Barry Morphew pleads guilty to using missing wife's ballot to vote for Trump in 2020

Barry Morphew pleaded guilty to forgery for turning in his missing wife's ballot in the November 2020 election. In April, a judge dismissed the case against the Chaffee County man accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew used her ballot to submit a fraudulent vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Suzanne Morphew disappeared in May 2020, but her husband, Barry Morphew admitted to turning in her ballot in the November election.

Morphew pleaded guilty to forgery of a government-issued document and was sentenced to 32 hours of community service as well as a 1-year deferred sentence. A judge also ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs.

(credit: CBS)

As part of the plea agreement, two charges were dismissed, including attempting to influence a public servant and elections-ballot offense.

The Chaffee County Clerk's Office reported receiving the missing woman's ballot on Oct. 19, 2020. When investigators asked Barry Morphew why he submitted his missing wife's ballot, he replied, "I just wanted Trump to win."

"I figured all those other guys are cheating," investigators quoted Barry Morphew as saying. "I know she was going to vote for Trump anyway."

(credit: Morphew family)

When the FBI agents asked Barry if he knew that it was illegal, Barry Morphew replied, "I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse."

The ballot envelope did not have the required signature next to the voter's name, but had a handwritten date of 10/15/2020 and the handwritten name of Barry Morphew next to the signature line for "Witness's Legal Name."

Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

(credit: Morphew family)