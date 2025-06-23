New details in Barry Morphew case unveiled thanks to autopsy of his wife Suzanne Morphew in Colorado

Now that Barry Morphew is behind bars again and accused for a second time in the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew, investigators in Colorado have given some insight into the additional clues and evidence at their disposal should he stand trial.

File photo of Barry and Suzanne Morphew CBS

In this month's new multi-page indictment, investigators were able to detail how they arrived at first-degree murder charges. It starts with the baseline facts of the case that have been public since Morphew's first arrest, and moves on to what investigators consider to be inconsistencies with his statements surrounding the date Suzanne disappeared (Mother's Day, 2020) and where Morphew actually was. Investigators said Morphew claimed to be at a job site in Broomfield, but that one of his employees said they were supposed to travel together to Broomfield and Morphew took off without them without telling them.

The report goes on to detail multiple instances of video capturing Barry Morphew throwing away things in Broomfield into separate trash cans, and locates him at a hotel in Broomfield when he got the call that Suzanne was missing, not at the job site like he said, according to the report.

File photo of Barry Morphew leaving the Chaffee County Courthouse CBS

Along with describing their marriage as "the best," Barry Morphew did not tell investigators that Suzanne Morphew had recently been talking about divorce, was having a secret affair, and had even texted him "I'm done. I could care less what you're up to and have been for years. We just need to figure this out civilly."

The report also shows that Morphew and Suzanne were alone at their home during the time of her disappearance. It outlines times the pair's cellphones were connected to cell towers, and times that they were turned off, in relation to times investigators believe their location is important to the case.

Finally, since an autopsy was possible now that Suzanne's remains were found, the report shows that the El Paso County Coroner was able to provide investigators with evidence that BAM (Butorphanol, Azaperone, and Medetomidine), which are commonly combined to create a tranquilizer used on wildlife, had a positive match to Suzanne's bones. Investigators found a tranquilizer rifle and Pneu-Dart brand tranquilizer darts in a gun safe in the Morphew home. Investigators were able to find a needle cap consistent with the darts after pulling apart the dryer in the home, along with the shorts Morphew was wearing the day before Suzanne's disappearance.

Thanks to the autopsy and toxicologists, investigators now know Suzanne was not killed right after BAM entered her system, as her body was able to start metabolizing the drugs. The remains also gave clues that the body had been moved to the location it was found at, the shallow grave in Saguache County, because of the lack of bug or animal activity (inferring that the body had decayed somewhere else, and then eventually was moved to the grave.)

A pharmacology expert referenced in the report said BAM is a mixture used to sedate animals, administered by injection, taking several minutes to take effect, and can render a recipient immobile and vulnerable. BAM is not FDA-approved for human use, and therefore no human studies exist, but Morphew, as a former deer farmer in Indiana, had already admitted to using BAM in Colorado (reportedly to shoot at deer near their property).

Since a prescription is needed to have the drug in Colorado, records show Morphew was able to stock up on the drug in 2018 before moving to Colorado. The report ends stating that Morphew was the only private citizen in the entire area of the state with access to BAM.