Ballots for Denver mayoral runoff elections sent out Monday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Ballots began going out Monday for Denver residents to vote in the mayoral runoff election between Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston.

The last day to vote -- Election Day -- is June 6.

Residents can fill out their ballots and mail it back or drop it off at one of the 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes throughout the city.

Drop boxes are open Monday through Election Day.

If you vote by mail, be sure to send it back by Tuesday, May 30.

For more information, visit denvergov.org/Government/Elections.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 3:30 PM

First published on May 15, 2023 / 3:30 PM

