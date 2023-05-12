Denver mayoral candidates vow to address investor-owned properties, condo development at debate

Maybe no issue is more important in Denver's mayoral election than affordable housing and Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston have specific ideas for how to address it. They talked about their plans in a debate at Regis University sponsored by CBS News Colorado and moderated by Political Specialist Shaun Boyd

Both candidates said they would reduce the turnaround time for building permits their first year in office and would allow homeowners to build more accessory dwelling units.

Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston CBS

Brough says the city should even help with them, "I don't think it's enough to say they are authorized to build. Helping have the design done in advance so you can just copy the design, even have precision-built products so they're less expensive."

Johnston says Denver should also do more to help people buy starter homes by increasing the amount of down payment assistance the city offers, "If you have a good job and you have income and you have credit, but you don't have $50,000 sitting around to get into the home, that down payment assistant helps you get into your home, build wealth and be able to pass it on."

They agree too many investor-owned properties are driving up costs.

Brough suggested charging the bigger speculators a fee, "Could you charge a fee if you hold a certain number real estate, particularly single-family homes and you're simply a speculator, is there an increased cost to make it less appealing to speculators to be buying our homes?"

Johnston said the city may need to limit who can buy some single-family homes, "I do think we have to look at ways to take action on those including requiring that you have a permanent resident staying in those home and you won't be able to do Airbnbs or VRBOs out of those properties."

They also agree the city needs to do more to incentivize condo development.

"What I would do is actually help provide insurance to those builders who want to be able to build affordable condos so we don't have the same construction defect issues that have prevailed for so long keeping us from building entry-level units that can be great starter homes for people," said Johnston.

Kelly Brough CBS

Brough said, "With a partnership like Habitat for Humanity, we can start to build a for-sale condo on our parking lots, rec centers, libraries, police stations, fire houses, partner with Denver Public Schools, RTD, I think there are huge opportunity to bring home ownership back into our communities."

One thing they disagree on is whether there will be money in the state's new affordable housing fund, created by Prop 123, to help with housing projects.

Johnston, who helped pass the measure, is confident there will be, "These dollars will come out immediately. It will require legislative change to go back and undo that and I don't think any legislature in Colorado is going to push to undo what now is the most significant challenge the state is facing, which is affordable housing."

Brough disagreed, "I think every economist you talk with today says we're highly likely for slow down and to me, the way you build a budget is and manage to it is you really think what's the most realistic challenge before you and you start to build your budget around that and I don't think we should bank on Prop 123 being able to deliver everything we need in terms of housing."

The candidates also fielded questions about homelessness and crime.

They said they would address what they see as a disconnect between the police department, District Attorney's office and judicial system. Neither would commit to bonuses to help recruit and retain more police officers.

Mike Johnston CBS

On homelessness, Johnston said he would convert part of the jail into drug and mental health treatment centers. Brough said there are already programs like that in the jail. She says there needs to be regional coordination on homelessness.

The candidates also addressed the influx of migrants into the city. Both said they would press the federal government for temporary work visas so the migrants can help pay for the services they need.

Brough's significant other and Johnston's wife could pose potential conflicts of interest. Brough's partner is a lobbyist. She said he has committed to not doing any business with the city should she win.

Johnston's wife is a Deputy DA. He doesn't see a conflict but the mayor sets the budget for the DA's office and some have accused the office of not being tough enough on crime.

Ballots go out this coming week and election day is June 6.