Voters in some Denver metro area counties approve property tax increase for South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District

Voters in Colorado's Douglas, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties approved a property tax increase in Ballot Issue 7A. That funding will be designated for the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District, which it says is facing a shortfall of $50 million a year for the next decade.

South Metro Fire Rescue serves nearly 600,000 residents in the three counties, which are all located in the Denver metro area. SMFR told CBS Colorado earlier this year that its call volume has increased 24% in the last five years. SMRF said its property tax rate has not changed in more than 20 years.

On Ballot Issue 7A, voters were asked to approve a property tax increase of 3 mills, from 9.25 to 12.25 mills. That is an expected annual tax increase of $18.75 for each $100,000 of residential value, less than $100 per year for a home valued at $500,000.

On Wednesday morning, 56% of voters approved the issue, with 44% of voters rejecting the issue. The final tally had not been reported by the counties as of this reporting.

SMFR claimed that without the funding, it would face reductions in staffing, delays in equipment replacement, or postponement of new facilities and essential facility upgrades, according to the Douglas County Ballot Issue Notices.

In that same publication, those opposed to the measure claimed that instead of returning to a more fiscally responsible level of spending, SMFR wants to increase property taxes to keep up with its expanded spending rate.

SMFR told CBS Colorado previously that if the measure doesn't pass, it could lead to understaffing and longer response times.