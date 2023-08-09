Back-to-school shopping could reach a record high for Colorado families this year. Here's how you can save.

As parents across our state begin to send their students back to school, inflation is hitting bank accounts hard. School supplies are forecasted to cost families the most ever amid higher prices for everything from calculators to crayons.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, approximately $25 more than last year's record of $864.35 and a new high, according to the National Retail Federation.

However, there are some practical ways you can save money.

Shop at discount stores or buy off-brand products. According to data from TransUnion, 9% of shoppers will switch to discount stores or will purchase supplies as needed throughout the school year.

Plan ahead. Make a list of essential tools and supplies and be on the lookout for sales.

Place a bulk order. You can also ask friends to go in on a bulk order with you, which can save money.

Ask for a price adjustment. TransUnion experts also advise keeping an eye out for sales that come after you've shopped and go back and ask for a price adjustment for up to a week or two after purchase.

Buy secondhand. Twice as many parents said they'll buy used home goods and school supplies this year compared with last year, to keep their budgets in check.

Have a Making Ends Meet story idea? Contact CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White via our website or tip line, 303-863-TIPS.