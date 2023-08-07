Colorado students head back-to-school this week

Students in the Adams 14 school district head back to class Monday. Adams 14 is the first district to start the fall 2023 school year. School starts Tuesday for kids in the Douglas County School District and the Aurora School District.

Aurora Schools handed out supplies at the Town Center of Aurora last weekend. Kids and families also got to meet with school staff and learned about the resources the district has to help students succeed. According to the most recent survey from "Statista", the average American family is expected to spend nearly $900 on back-to-school supplies.

