After baby is abandoned, Department of Human Services reminds struggling Colorado parents support is available

The case of a one-month-old baby left at an intersection Christmas day in Adams County has captured the attention of people across the nation. And while time will tell what was happening when that child was abandoned, families should know there are resources available to lend a helping hand.

"If you are a parent in need, reach out for help," said Minna Castillo the Deputy Executive Director of Community Partnerships at the Colorado Department of Human Services.

She says if parents are struggling to care for their children, help is available.

"Here in Colorado that we have strong systems of support for families," said Castillo. "As a parent, seek help through your county Department of Human Services. You can call and ask for that additional support and services, and they can connect you to resources that help you be the best parent that you can be. There are opportunities to receive classes or skill-based training, but also, hard goods and resources to help you provide that care to your child."

She also says community plays a huge role in keeping kids safe and healthy. So, if you suspect neglect or abuse don't be afraid to tell someone.

"Call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. That phone number is 1-844-CO-4-KIDS or 1-844-264-5437," said Castillo. "Those call takers who are the experts in that will make a determination about what steps we can take next, which could even be calling that family to see if they need that additional help and resources, and connect them with the services and programs, and not necessarily lead to any child welfare involvement."

