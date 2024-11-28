Avalanches capable of injuring or killing are possible with Colorado's current conditions

Following the past several days of snowfall, very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains through the holiday weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says slides capable of injuring or killing are possible with the current conditions.

A mix of heavy snowfall on a weak snowpack along with strong wind is the cause for very dangerous conditions. According to the CAIC, there's a high likelihood of large, easily triggered avalanches in the backcountry.

No matter what the danger levels are, always make sure to check the avalanche forecasts and have the proper avalanche training before heading out into the backcountry.