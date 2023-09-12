Avalanche agree to terms with forward Tomas Tatar on a 1-year contract

Colorado Avalanche players hit the pickleball court for some team building

The Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms Tuesday with forward Tomas Tatar on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.

NEWARK, NJ - MAY 01: New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) reacts after scoring a goal during Game 7 of an Eastern Conference First Round playoff game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils on May 1, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tatar, 32, was considered among the top NHL free agents still available late in the offseason. He joins a retooled Colorado roster with the likes of New Jersey teammate Miles Wood and former Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin, added with captain Gabriel Landeskog out for the season following another knee surgery.

The native of Slovakia has 455 points in 783 regular-season NHL games. Tatar helped Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 and had 48 points last season with the Devils.