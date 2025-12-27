Avalanche danger to increase in Colorado's high country

A recent thaw-freeze cycle, coupled with the high chance of a snowstorm, is making the avalanche danger jump from a level 1 to a level 3 this weekend, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

CAIC says avalanche danger has been low for much of the month.

Officials say that's unusual and largely due to warm weather and a lack of snow.

They anticipate the danger level will rise from Level 1, where it is now, to Level 3 by Sunday.

"Most of the avalanches are going to be breaking on the old snow surface," CAIC director Ethan Greene said. "So not huge avalanches, but big enough to injure or kill you. If you're headed into the mountains, you should check the avalanche forecast. Make sure you know what the danger is, where you're going, and if you're going into avalanche terrain, make sure you carry rescue equipment."

That equipment should include a transceiver, probe pole, and shovel.

As of Saturday morning, CAIC's avalanche forecast showed "considerable" avalanche danger north of Steamboat Springs, moderate danger throughout the high country, as far west as Grand Mesa and as far south as the area just north and east of Pagosa Springs.

The rest of the state showed low or no danger, but the weather was set to change later in the weekend, highlighting the importance of checking that forecast.