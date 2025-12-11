Avalanche danger improving in Colorado, but backcountry travelers urged to stay alert

After last weekend's snowstorm, avalanche conditions are slowly improving across Colorado. Most mountain zones are now reporting moderate to low danger, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Conditions in the northern mountains are expected to continue stabilizing into the weekend. Remotely triggered avalanches are still a significant concern. Brian Lazar with the CAIC says backcountry travelers need to stay tuned to the clues around them.

"If you hear audible collapses, see shooting cracks, it means you're on unstable snow," Lazar said. "That's a good time to stick to lower-angle terrain or move to the southerly aspects at lower elevations that don't have the old snow near the ground."

A dramatic warmup arrives this weekend, with mountain temperatures climbing into the 40s and even low 50s. That means wet avalanche activity — unusual for December — is possible.

"It is unusual, but not unheard of in December as we continue to experience warmer days during our winters," said Lazar. "Please make sure you check the forecast, because it's a totally different world from last weekend. We're going to be worrying about rapidly warming temperatures and potentially even wet avalanche activity."

Backcountry travelers are encouraged to check the daily avalanche forecast and use extra caution as the snowpack transitions under warmer weather conditions.