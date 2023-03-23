Watch CBS News
Local News

East High shooting suspect already on probation for 'ghost gun' incident: Sources

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

East High shooting suspect already on probation for 'ghost gun' incident
East High shooting suspect already on probation for 'ghost gun' incident 01:09

CBS News Colorado has learned via multiple law enforcement sources that the suspect in the Wednesday morning shooting of two East High School administrators was arrested in 2021 for possession of a so-called "ghost gun" and possessing an extended gun magazine, also known as a high capacity magazine. Law enforcement sources familiar with the case say Austin Lyle, 17, remains on probation for that 2021 incident.

austin-lyle-mug.jpg
 Austin Lyle Denver Police

While Lyle is a juvenile, Denver police released his name and photo Wednesday afternoon saying he is wanted for attempted murder, and saying they were publicly identifying him, "Due to the public safety concern that he poses."

Other law enforcement sources familiar with Lyle told CBS News Colorado that in 2021, Lyle was attending Overland High School and students who went to Overland with the teenager reported Lyle to the police after seeing pictures on social media of Lyle with a gun.

Sources say Aurora police searched Lyle's home and found a gun, with no serial number, and an extended magazine. The teenager was arrested and a judge placed him on probation, which sources say is still in effect today. It's illegal in Colorado for a juvenile to be in possession of a handgun.

overland-high-school-2.jpg
Overland High School  CBS

Lyle was expelled from Overland High School, according to the school district.

Law enforcement sources, who asked not to be identified, said Lyle had other run-ins with police, but that they were minor.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Veteran investigative reporter Brian Maass has broken countless major stories at CBS News Colorado and established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.