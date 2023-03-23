East High shooting suspect already on probation for 'ghost gun' incident: Sources

CBS News Colorado has learned via multiple law enforcement sources that the suspect in the Wednesday morning shooting of two East High School administrators was arrested in 2021 for possession of a so-called "ghost gun" and possessing an extended gun magazine, also known as a high capacity magazine. Law enforcement sources familiar with the case say Austin Lyle, 17, remains on probation for that 2021 incident.

While Lyle is a juvenile, Denver police released his name and photo Wednesday afternoon saying he is wanted for attempted murder, and saying they were publicly identifying him, "Due to the public safety concern that he poses."

Other law enforcement sources familiar with Lyle told CBS News Colorado that in 2021, Lyle was attending Overland High School and students who went to Overland with the teenager reported Lyle to the police after seeing pictures on social media of Lyle with a gun.

Sources say Aurora police searched Lyle's home and found a gun, with no serial number, and an extended magazine. The teenager was arrested and a judge placed him on probation, which sources say is still in effect today. It's illegal in Colorado for a juvenile to be in possession of a handgun.

Lyle was expelled from Overland High School, according to the school district.

Law enforcement sources, who asked not to be identified, said Lyle had other run-ins with police, but that they were minor.