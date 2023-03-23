East High School shooting suspect vehicle located in Park County, search for teen continues

The vehicle belonging to the student wanted for shooting two deans at East High School on Wednesday morning was located in Park County. The search continues for Austin Lyle, 17, described as a Black male, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Austin Lyle Denver Police

Police say Lyle is associated with a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate BSCW10. Lyle is wanted for attempted homicide charges. Police urge anyone who sees Lyle or the vehicle to not contact them and call police immediately.

UPDATE: The East HS shooting suspect's vehicle has been located in Park County and efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing. Additional updates will be posted to this thread as they become available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

Officers rushed to East High School just before 10 a.m. after the shooting inside the school.

Denver Public Schools confirmed that the two victims are Eric Sinclair and Jerald Mason, both adult males, described as deans at the school. Mason has been treated and released from the hospital. Sinclair remains in serious condition at Denver Health after undergoing surgery earlier in the day.

Denver Police

Lyle is known to school staff and police and had agreed to a safety plan to be patted down daily before entering school. On Wednesday, a handgun was found during the pat down and that's when the 2 men were injured.

He was transferred to East High in January after violating board policy where he was removed from Cherry Creek's Overland High School and was required to be on a safety plan.

Lyle was arrested in 2021 for possession of a so-called "ghost gun" and possessing an extended gun magazine, also known as a high-capacity magazine. Law enforcement sources familiar with the case say Lyle remains on probation for that 2021 incident.

CBS

East High School will not have classes for the rest of the week. DPS begins spring break on Friday afternoon. There will be two armed officers posted at the school for the rest of the school year.