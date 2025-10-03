Aurora's Wellness Court helps break cycle of homelessness, jail in Colorado

Aurora is taking a different approach to low-level crime, aimed at tackling the root cause of some offenses. The Colorado city's Wellness Court focuses on defendants whose criminal behavior is affected by mental illness, addiction, or homelessness - pairing accountability with treatment and support.

Aurora Municipal Court CBS

City leaders say the program will increase long-term public safety, reduce recidivism, and lower the costs of incarceration and hospitalization by helping participants achieve stability, self-sufficiency, and sobriety.

Many of these offenders have hit rock bottom. Jason Pezdirtz's story began after losing his parents in 2017.

"It was depression and then everything else. I lost my job. I was drinking, ended up going into drugs after that. And it just got worse and worse," he said.

He spent years living on the streets, racking up arrests.

"I was homeless and getting in trouble, without anywhere to go, anything to do," he recalled. "It was motor vehicle thefts, fentanyl, meth, and it just spiraled down."

Over the years, he had 30 encounters with the police.

"It is survival mode. Shoplifting was a huge one, just to stay eating and trying to stay alive," he said.

Jason Pezdirtz CBS

Instead of another jail stint, Jason was offered the chance to enter Aurora's Wellness Court.

"They gave me the opportunity to do a probationary act," Jason said. "Even if you have a falling out, it doesn't necessarily mean you're done, go back to jail. They would give you sanctions, and then you'd have to correct it and do what you can to show them that you are trying to improve yourself."

Aurora Associate Judge Peter Frigo, who presides over the Wellness Court, says the program is about changing the way justice is delivered.

"There are a lot of people who believe punishment is the only way to make victims whole," said Frigo. "I try to get down to the root issue of why they're in front of me, and how do I prevent that from happening again, not just for them, but for everyone else."

Instead of treating Jason as a repeat offender, the Wellness Court team -- made up of attorneys, probation officers, treatment providers, and care coordinators -- - dug into the causes of his behavior.

"Rehabilitation starts with someone looking at a participant, as we call defendants in our court, with keener senses. It's the ability to listen a little bit closer and identify what their actual needs are and distill that down from punishment," Frigo said. "I don't need you to be sober on day one. I don't need you to be sober on day 30. But show me some progress. Show me that you're really showing up. It's intensive. It's not an easy program."

Jason says the structure -- weekly therapy, drug testing, job training -- was difficult at first. Along with the constant reminders of a life he once knew.

"I still see them out there every day, even people I was on the streets with, still doing the same thing," he said. "I was more nervous to start. It was just a new routine and new ways of living again."

Today, Jason has a full-time job through the Ready to Work program, managing buildings and fleet cars.

He's been sober for 16 months.

"Honestly, I might not be here without this program," he said. "If I were still on the streets, I would either be dead or in jail."

Aurora Municipal Court CBS

Since taking over in 2018, Frigo says 17 participants have graduated.

"My hope is that the community can see that the justice system is working both to protect victims, whether they be businesses or people in the community, as well as the rehabilitation," he said. "There are alternative ways if we're going to give someone that chance, and someone that's going to take that chance on themselves."

For Jason, the chance made all the difference.

"It does get better. It gets easier. You just have to want it," he said.