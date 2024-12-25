Aurora shooting suspect crashes into RTD light rail, police say; 4 taken to hospital

Four people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash involving a Regional Transportation District light rail train in Aurora.

Aurora police say a shooting took place around 8:15 a.m. in the 18400 block of East Kempner Place near South Racine Street. Several suspects are in the hospital, in custody, or both, according to Aurora police.

Aurora police investigate and mark evidence related to a shooting in the 18400 block of East Kempner Place on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. Police say the suspects fled the scene and then crashed into an RTD light rail train. CBS

The suspects fled the scene in a car and, several minutes later, crashed into an RTD train near East Ellsworth Avenue and Sable Boulevard, about two-and-a-half miles to the northeast, police say. That train is now partially off the tracks as a result of the crash.

Police say the shooting appears to be "family-related," there are no outstanding suspects, and no threat to the public in connection to the shooting, Aurora Police Cmdr. Matthew Brukbacher said at a news conference around 10:45 a.m.

A car crashed into an RTD light rain train near East Ellsworth Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora after at least one person in that car was involved in a shooting several blocks away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, Aurora police say. CBS

Four people -- three men and a woman -- were taken to the hospital, Brukbacher said.

The driver of the car sustained critical injuries and the other occupants of the car had minor injuries. A conductor and four passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. The conductor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but all four passengers declined help from paramedics, Brukbacher said. A passenger in the car was also struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people have been detained and charges are pending against at least some of them, Brukbacher said.

Aurora police say they're in the early stages of investigating the incident but all lanes of Sable Boulevard at East Ellsworth Avenue are expected to be closed in both directions.

Footage from Copter4 shows the aftermath of a car crashing into an RTD light rail train in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. CBS

Aurora police say they're investigating in partnership with RTD Transit Police and once the investigation is complete, work will begin on getting the train back on the tracks.

RTD referred questions to Aurora police but said it's operating a shuttle bus service between the Florida and 13th Avenue stations.

You can watch the full Aurora police news conference here: