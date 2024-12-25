Watch CBS News

Aurora shooting suspect crashes into RTD train, police say; 4 hospitalized

Four people have been hospitalized after a shooting and crash involving an RTD train. Few details were immediately available, but police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near East Ellsworth Avenue and Sable Boulevard.
