Aurora shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Aurora Police tweeted that officers were called to Ironton Street at about 12:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. One man suffered life- threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Aurora Police officers on the scene of a shooting on Ironton Street, between Tennessee Ave. and Kentucky Ave. CBS

The shooting happened outside apartments on Ironton Street between Tennessee Avenue & Kentucky Avenue. Roads were closed in that area for investigation.

Police tell CBS Colorado that the investigation is in early stages, and it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting. And they don't know if the victim lives in the neighborhood or was visiting the area.