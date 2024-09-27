Aurora selects nonprofit to run Navigation Campus for homeless in Denver metro area

Aurora to vote on purchasing property for navigation campus to help homeless residents

Aurora to vote on purchasing property for navigation campus to help homeless residents

Aurora to vote on purchasing property for navigation campus to help homeless residents

The City of Aurora is a step closer to reaching its goal of reducing homelessness. The nonprofit, Advance, has been selected to run operations at the city's multi-million dollar Regional Navigation Campus. The campus, situated in a repurposed Crown Plaza hotel, aims to provide a one-stop solution for individuals experiencing homelessness, integrating essential services to foster self-sufficiency and dignity.

Aurora's Regional Navigation Campus will be situated in a repurposed Crown Plaza hotel. CBS

"Advance was created to help people who are unhoused or struggling with substance abuse, disorder, or other challenges in their life that may have compromised their housing in order to achieve their highest level of self-sufficiency," said Jim Goebelbecker, Executive Director of Advance.

Advance was selected through a competitive request for the proposal process. The contract includes an initial term of three years with the option to extend. The $2 million operations agreement, funded by Aurora's general fund and marijuana tax revenue, covers shelter and case management services. The City of Aurora has committed $40 million to the purchase and renovation of the property, but Advance is tasked with securing an additional $10 million through fundraising efforts.

The campus will operate under a tiered service model designed to meet the diverse needs of its guests. Goebelbecker says that the campus will focus on three main areas:

Basic Shelter: A low-barrier entry point where anyone can seek refuge. Life Skills and Case Management: Support services to assist individuals in navigating their challenges, including health needs. Workforce Development: Job training and employment resources aimed at empowering individuals to sustain themselves financially.

"Our long-term perspective is to combine shelter with life skills training and job opportunities," Goebelbecker added. "By doing this, we believe we can help individuals find housing that aligns with a work-first model."

CBS

As the city prepares for the campus's opening, the hope is that it will serve as a model for other communities across the nation.

Emma Knight, manager of the homelessness division for the city of Aurora, says consolidating services will bring added success.

"Having all of these services in one location removes barriers for individuals trying to access resources," Knight explained. "We're looking to streamline the process, making it easier for people to regain their footing."

A key aspect of the Campus is the emphasis on dignity and respect.

Goebelbecker pointed out, "When you operate in a high-quality facility, people show up differently. They want to engage in services and take care of their environment."

The vision is not only to provide shelter but to create a welcoming space that respects the humanity of those it serves.

"It's an invitation to be in a safe place to recover from trauma, with the intention to move forward."

Starting next month, Advance will also take over operations at the Aurora Day Resource Center, a component of the city's strategy to provide immediate support for those in need. Services at the center, such as employment assistance and cold-weather emergency shelter, will remain unchanged during this transition.

The interior of the old Crown Plaza hotel. CBS

Knight says the city has been proactive in reaching out to local businesses to ensure transparency and collaboration. "We want to be good neighbors and work together towards creating contributing members of society."

The city will host another round of community engagement events later this fall to introduce Advance to local business owners and residents near the navigation campus and provide project updates. The public is encouraged to sign up for project updates at EngageAurora.org/NavigationCampus.