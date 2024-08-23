Aurora Public Schools turns shuttered elementary school into neighborhood preschool

The closure of Sable Elementary was significant for families in the community. The Aurora Public School Board voted for the school last year.

Rather than tearing down the building or letting the space sit empty, the district transformed it into a vibrant preschool.

Sable Elementary is now the Sable Child Development Center.

Shannon Haney, Sable CDC's coordinator, has been at the forefront of this transformation.

"I know that it really impacted a lot of families, but we're so excited to be here to serve this community. We've opened 10 preschool classrooms for ages three to five, and we're just really looking to build strong partnerships with our community and with outside entities as well," Haney said.

For many children, preschool is their first classroom experience, making it a crucial time for development.

Parents like Paige Rush say they're already impressed.

"Sage will walk in the hallway and every teacher knows her," said Rush about her daughter Sage. "I really wanted to make sure that she was able to blossom and not be held back, but also be able to advance the way that she needs to."

Haney says their goal is to ensure students are kind, self-efficacious problem solvers who are also prepared for kindergarten. Sable CDC emphasizes the importance of social preparation alongside academic readiness.

"We have a mindfulness classroom where students are learning to identify their emotions and how to respond and regulate them. That is key to becoming problem solvers and curious individuals," said Haney.

Sable CDC has four full-day classrooms running from nine to four, and six half-day classrooms with three-hour sessions. The response from families has been positive, with enrollment numbers steadily increasing.

Haney says the preschool's student body reflects the diversity of the community.

"We speak five different languages right now, which is representative of Aurora. We have two to four students with special needs in each of our classrooms. It's a diverse group, and we're still learning about our demographics as a new school."

One of the standout features of the new preschool is its STEAM classroom.

"I think that's a really unique opportunity for our students," Haney said. "It's something that hasn't been tried before in Aurora Public Schools at the preschool level."

Right now, its capacity is 256 students, and have 125 enrolled. Full-day classrooms are full, but the school is still recruiting for the half-day afternoon sessions.

Interested families can apply through UPK, and if your child is three or four years old, you can go through the ACA department.

