School board deciding future of Paris and Sable elementary schools in Aurora

Months ago, the Aurora Public School Board voted to close Sable and Paris elementary schools, now it's deciding how the two buildings will be repurposed in the future.

During Tuesday's board meeting, the interim superintendent and his team recommended that Sable Elementary become an early childhood center and that Paris Elementary becomes affordable housing for teachers and community members. But after hours of deliberation, the board decided to table a decision on Paris, but move forward with turning Sable into a preschool.

But the decision on Paris is bringing a lot of frustration for parents like Heydi Argueta.

"I don't know how to take all of this. for us as parents, we think it should have stayed as a school. It's difficult," Argueta. "I mean if they're helping people from the streets, I guess it's OK."

When it comes to Paris, community members believe while housing is important, it's not the immediate need of the community right now.

"I'm very upset about this process," said Amanda Blaurock, co-founder and executive director of the Village Exchange Center. "I think the big thing right now for this community are basic needs".

Both Blaurock and Janiece Mackey's organization's submitted proposals and were finalists hoping to purchase or lease Paris. Their organizations are two of four finalists that are being considered. Both had the intent of turning it into community resource centers of sorts, but they said the community's voice wasn't fully being heard throughout the process.

"I think it means a lot more devastation, a lot more apathy, there's already a lack of trust as well," said Mackey, who is the CEO and co-founder of Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism. "What's needed is educational opportunities, workforce development opportunities, mental and behavioral health opportunities as well, after school programing, daycare."

Mackey believes this recommendation is a rash decision by district leadership.

"It's not just about making a performative quick decision, it's really about making the equity minded decision, that's rooted in community values," Mackey said.

Council members said as they continue conversations on what to do with Paris, legal advice is needed to move forward. A decision on this recommendation will come at a later date.