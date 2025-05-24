Aurora police say crime rates in the city are falling as they shift focus to prevention

For the second time in as many years, crime rates in the City of Aurora are falling according to police. It's part of a national trend, according to data from the FBI.

Aurora's Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said his men and women in blue have also had a huge part in Aurora's decrease. He says they are being more productive.

"Aurora is in a very different place than where it was," said Chamberlain. "We're down 22.2% in crime overall, we're also down right now as far as the number of radio calls. But we have an increase in the number of arrests."

Crime rates in Aurora are still above the national median, but they are falling. According to the Aurora Transparency Portal, there were 20.1 thousand incidences of homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, arson, vehicle theft, sexual assault and theft in 2022. That dropped to 17.9 thousand in 2023 and 15.4 thousand in 2024. The lowest level the city has seen in the last 14 years was in 2011, with approximately 11.4 thousand incidents.

Chamberlain said the recent increase in productivity and decrease in crime are thanks to a shift in focus from responding to crime to preventing it.

"We are really using data as a, not just a speculation of what's going on, but on the reality of what's going on. And that data, in turn, is making sure that we are going at the right place at the right time, focusing on the right people, in the right events," said Chamberlain.

That data-driven approach has led to effective policy changes, like changing their pursuit policy.

"These officers they've been involved in almost, I think, 50 pursuits since that policy modification. Those pursuits, again, [are] not only impacting that crime of motor vehicle theft, which is a felony, but they're also tracking the other crimes that are occurring after those cars are stolen by those individuals," said Chamberlain. "Almost 80% of the individuals that have been stopped have long criminal histories where they're out taking these cars to go victimize other people."

He said being tough on criminals is just half of the winning formula. The other half is building trust in the community.

"It's not just about being proactive and saying, 'Hey, go out there and get them.' It's about measuring and making sure that we are doing it ethically," said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain said he's helping his officers with a focus on their well-being and more support, which makes their jobs more enjoyable.

"They're having the opportunity to do what they came on to do, what they came on to sign up for, which is to serve people," said Chamberlain. "I know it sounds corny and cliche, but that is the foundation of why most officers are here, is to have a positive impact in a person's life. And that's exactly what they're doing."

Chamberlain said crime isn't the only thing down so far in 2025; he said personnel complaints are down as well as use of force.