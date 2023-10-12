Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo releases statement after verdict reached in Elijah McClain death trial

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement moments after the jury found Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and assault, while Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of manslaughter and assault.

The death of the unarmed young Black man four years ago received widespread publicity inside and outside of Colorado and led to large-scale protests and reforms in Aurora's police department.

The verdict was reached around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and the judge read the verdicts less than 30 minutes later.

Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt at the Adams County Justice Center in September 2023 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Acevedo issued a statement on the verdict and thanked the jury members by saying:

"I know many have been waiting a long time for the involved parties to have their day in court. As a nation, we must be committed to the rule of law. As such, we hold the American judicial process in high regard. We respect the verdict handed down by the jury, and thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and service. Due to the additional pending trials, the Aurora Police Department is precluded from further comment at this time."

Following the verdict, Aurora Fire Department also issued a statement saying:

"Until all of the trials related to the death of Elijah McClain are ruled, Aurore Fire Rescue owes it to all of the defendants to withhold our comments about individual case outcomes to ensure that we do not compromise their right to a fair trial. Additionally, the court has precluded the city and our department from commenting on the facts and circumstances of the incident while these proceedings are pending. We respect the rule of law and the outcomes of the cases.

"What we will share at this time is our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this event. The stress they have suffered over the past four years as they seek healing and closure is unimaginable. We also want Aurora residents to know that we remain focused on our responsibilities to provide exceptional service in protecting the community, loved ones and property during emergency situations."

Elijah McClain CBS

The 23-year-old died after first responders got a call of a suspicious person walking down the street. They found McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, wearing a mask and carrying groceries when they arrived at Colfax Avenue and Billings Street.

Rosenblatt, Roedema, and another officer all were indicted by a grand jury for forcibly restraining McClain in a violent struggle that was captured on police body cam video.

CBS News Colorado caught with McClain's mother after the jury reached a verdict at the courthouse briefly, saying, "that's what happens in 'Divided States of America.'"

A statement was also released from Interim City Manager Jason Batchelor as he reacted to the verdict saying:

"I know there are deep feelings about Elijah McClain and that today's verdict will elicit a range of emotions across the community. Irrespective of the outcome of the trial and the remaining two trials, Mr. McClain's death was tragic and had a profound impact on all of us. I have stood alongside city employees and community members over the last four years in championing meaningful, measured public safety changes while simultaneously supporting our dedicated police officers and firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our community safe. None of that work will change. We will not waver in our commitment to progress. I encourage you to regularly inform yourself on our progress webpage.

Mr. McClain's death has an enduring impact on our community. I extend my sincerest sympathies to Elijah McClain's family and friends for the continued heartache of his loss. I join the city's executive management team and APD in monitoring public reaction to today's verdict. We will continue to work together, acknowledging the loss and impacts of this tragedy, to drive the progress we seek."

Rosenblatt no longer works for the Aurora Police Department. Roedema and the third responding officer, Nathan Woodyard, have been suspended from the police force without pay.

Sentencing for Roedema is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Adams County Court.