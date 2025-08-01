Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police arrest suspect after shooting, pursuit near Children's Hospital

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police investigate shooting and pursuit near Children's Hospital garage
Aurora police investigate shooting and pursuit near Children's Hospital garage 01:06

Police in Aurora arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting near the Children's Hospital Colorado garage. Investigators said officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking garage on the Anschutz Medical Campus about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

childrens-hospital-shooting-5vo-transfer-frame-147.jpg
Police in Aurora investigated a shooting that led to a pursuit near the Children's Hospital garage on Thursday night.  CBS

Investigators said the shooting happened near Children's Way and Colfax Avenue. 

One suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit that did not leave the medical campus, which is located near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, according to police. Several vehicles were also reportedly damaged.

childrens-hospital-shooting-5vo-transfer-frame-25.jpg
One person was arrested after a shooting and pursuit near Children's Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus.  CBS

Police said that no officers or community members were injured during the incident. The CU Police Department is leading the investigation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue