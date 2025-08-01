Aurora police arrest suspect after shooting, pursuit near Children's Hospital

Police in Aurora arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting near the Children's Hospital Colorado garage. Investigators said officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking garage on the Anschutz Medical Campus about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting that led to a pursuit near the Children's Hospital garage on Thursday night. CBS

Investigators said the shooting happened near Children's Way and Colfax Avenue.

One suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit that did not leave the medical campus, which is located near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, according to police. Several vehicles were also reportedly damaged.

One person was arrested after a shooting and pursuit near Children's Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus. CBS

Police said that no officers or community members were injured during the incident. The CU Police Department is leading the investigation.