Denver's flavored vape ban sends customers across city lines

The new year in Colorado brought new restrictions for people who vape in Denver. As of January 1, a voter-approved ban on flavored nicotine products is now in effect in Denver, prohibiting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products within city limits.

Just outside the Denver border, vape shops say they're already feeling the ripple effects.

At Tokerz Head Shop in Aurora, located about a block and a half from the Denver city line, owner Gordon McMillon says customers are beginning to trickle in from Denver.

"I was in shock it passed, to be honest," McMillon said. "Just because of how many people vape in Denver. But we're hoping to take care of everybody that doesn't get their needs met over there anymore."

One of those customers is Justin Morrison, who lives in the Denver area and vapes daily. He stopped by the Aurora shop a day after the ban went into place.

Morrison says the ban won't stop him from vaping. It will just change where he buys his products.

"I'm going to have to come all the way to Aurora to get them," he said. "It's pretty inconvenient. I smoke flavored vapes every day."

The goal of the ban, according to public health advocates, is to reduce youth vaping.

Morrison said flavored vapes helped him quit smoking cigarettes, an argument frequently raised by adult users and vape retailers who oppose flavor bans.

"It helped tremendously," he said. "I stopped liking the flavor of cigarettes. The taste was nasty, the smell was nasty. I switched all the way over to vapes, and it helped me stop smoking cigarettes completely."

McMillon worries bans like Denver's could push some former smokers back to cigarettes.

"If they can't get their vapes, some will go back to cigarettes, for sure," he said. "I've asked people myself, and it's about 50-50."

While McMillon acknowledges it will bring more business to shops outside Denver, he says the ban wasn't something he wanted.

"Even if it helps me over here in Aurora, I'm against it," he said. "I feel like adults should have the rights if they want to vape or not."

More than 500 retailers in Denver removed their flavored products. For many, they accounted for the majority of their sales. Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin issuing fines and suspensions to retailers found selling flavored tobacco products.

Both McMillan and Morrison say they're concerned the ban could spread to other cities. For now, Aurora vape shops remain legal alternatives for Denver customers.

Despite the added drive, Morrison says quitting isn't on the table.

"It's an addiction. You're going to find a way to get it. That's why I don't see the point of banning it here," Morrison said.