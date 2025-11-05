Denver voters approve flavored tobacco product ban with 71.53% of vote

Denver will continue to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits after voters on Tuesday voted 71.53% in favor.

The Denver City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city last year, but voters needed to approve or reject the measure.

Referendum 310 will now ban all sales of flavored tobacco products, like nicotine vapes.

A Getty Images file photo shows vaping products on shelves at Myxed Up Creations, a store that sells vaping products and other items, at 5800 East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Supporters of the ban say it would make it harder for Denver children and teens, 7% of whom have admitted to vaping, according to those supporters, to purchase or use those vapes.

Critics of the ban, including economic analysts, vape shop owners, and former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in 2021, say the loss of business and tax revenue from legitimate sales would harm Denver business owners, taxpayers, and the city and county. Some also argue that teens might simply go to a neighboring city to buy the vapes.

CBS Colorado Republican political analyst Dick Wadhams questioned the value of the measure.

"Why would this even matter, the passage of this? It's just for the City of Denver. It's not for Jefferson County, it's not for Arapahoe County," he said. "Just drive across the county line by 10 minutes, and you can get all the vape you want. I don't understand why people think this will make any difference at all."

CBS Colorado Democratic political analyst Mike Dino said the issue "was won by the promotion of the yes vote."

"Which means 'yes, I want to keep the ordinance,'" Dino said.