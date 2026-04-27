Multiple people suffer serious injuries in Aurora crash involving delivery truck

Multiple people were injured on Monday evening in a crash involving a delivery truck in Aurora.

Police shut down Potomac Street and 6th Avenue around 6:10 p.m. due to the crash. The APD says the delivery truck driver was behaving erratically when they crashed into a pickup truck.

Four people suffered what APD said are serious injuries.

They said the suspect was uncooperative while trying to take them to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the APD said they do not yet know whether speed or impairment was a factor.

The police department requested that drivers take alternate routes while the closure remains in place and warned that drivers should expect delays during the investigation.