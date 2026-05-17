Aurora City Council will vote on guidelines for the Aurora Police Department on social media

At Monday's Aurora City Council meeting, council members will vote on a resolution that will set guidelines for what the Aurora Police Department can post on social media.

Mayor Pro-Tem Allison Coombs says she and Council Member Gianina Horton are proposing the resolution because she believes APD has strayed from the cohesive message the city wants to send to residents.

"Frankly, there have been a number of instances where there's been opinion-based commentary on active and pending legislation, at various levels, as well as a few times when there's been some unprofessional, information language presented, within posts that APD has put out," said Coombs.

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Peggy O'Neil Jones, Professor Emeritus of Journalism and Media Production at Metro State University Denver, says that organizations regulating what their departments post online isn't unusual and, in fact, is a good communications strategy.

"Social media is a platform, and it's really not any different, better, or less than any other platform in terms of a communication channel. And so, it makes sense that a company or an organization would want to have a consistent message across all platforms," said O'Neil Jones.

But she cautions that, especially in emergency situations, adding barriers to getting information out could be dangerous.

"If that message is something that involves public safety or is life-threatening, or it needs to go out, then let people who you've hired to make that decision, make that decision and send that message out," said O'Neil Jones.

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CBS Colorado reached out to APD for its response to the resolution and how it might affect them, but APD has not yet provided a comment. Coombs says she doesn't think this will hamper the APD's ability to keep the city safe and informed.

"Everything that's included there has the ability for folks to say what they need to say. They just need to work through the city manager, who already is the official authority ahead of the police department and communications," said Coombs.