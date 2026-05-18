Aurora City Council approves new rules for police social media posting

Aurora police have to follow new rules for posting on social media. The Aurora City Council passed a resolution on Monday night requiring the city manager to approve police posts, except in emergencies. It passed by a 6-4 vote. The action matches the policy for other city departments.

Police in Aurora also cannot post the name or mugshots of suspects who have not been convicted of a crime, unless they are an active threat to public safety. This information can still be obtained through public records requests.

Supporters say the police chief's political commentary has gone too far, while opponents are worried about the effect on public safety.

"Factual information that is not tinged with political opinion, political innuendo, and the beliefs of our chief about legislation. If he wants to talk about legislation, he should be a legislator," Aurora Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs said during the council's Monday night meeting.

Councilwoman Françoise Bergan shared concerns during the meeting.

"I believe our chief and our commanders are uniquely qualified to speak about crime," Bergan said. "We're not experts. City councils, we're not law enforcement officers, nor is the city manager."

Speakers at the meeting during the public comment period showed strong support for the measure.

"Democracy requires civilian oversight, it requires accountability and it requires the courage to say that no police department is above the people," community leader and former Denver Public Schools Board Member Auon'tai Anderson said.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain issued a statement before Monday's vote, saying in part: "I will comply with lawful orders, but I also believe it is important to voice concerns when policies may unintentionally limit transparency, operational expertise, and the whole community's ability to hear complete information."

The new social media policy takes effect immediately.