At-home rapid HIV tests being developed by Colorado State University

Researchers at Colorado State University are nearing completion of an effort to create and develop rapid at-home tests for HIV. The staff and students in Fort Collins are using technology and science developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to now create the HIV testing devices.

The National Institute of Health has awarded CSU $2.9 million to try and create more accurate and reliable at-home tests for HIV.

"We are trying to expand out of COVID and identify other needs," said Brian Geiss, principal investigator and professor at CSU. "We've been trying to develop low-cost diagnostics for a number of years."

At-home rapid HIV tests are being developed by Colorado State University CBS

Geiss and his peers have been working to create a simplistic method for users to be able to test their blood for HIV while also being able to quickly upload their results to a doctor.

"All the patient would need to do is take a small sample in the case of HIV, a blood drop from the finger, put it on the device, and then to read the assay they simply put their cell phone on top of the device and press a button," Geiss said.

The goal is to have a system much like tap-to-pay, where those taking the test would simply have to place their phone near the testing device in order to get their results via a smartphone application.

The university only had prototypes at this time, but Geiss said there is belief they could create an at-home version of the test for around $15 each. And, at scale, the price could drop in order to make it more accessible to everyone.

Geiss said providing greater access to rapid and affordable at-home tests for HIV will encourage more people to be comfortable with testing while also making sure they are reviving the proper care they need.

"That, we think, will also help people become more comfortable doing these tests," Geiss said.