Assessors work to complete property value appeals

Across the state, historic increases in property value have led to a record number of appeals to county assessors. Thousands of homeowners are waiting to see if they'll have a smaller increase after appeals are processed. In the meantime, people are bracing for higher taxes.

Residential property in the Denver metropolitan area experienced value increases between 35% and 45%.

According to data from the Department of Finance, the number of property valuation appeals in the City and County of Denver increased significantly this year.

2019 = 13,056

2021 = 8,718

2023 = 24,747

Keith Erffmeyer, Assessor for the City and County of Denver, says his team is working hard to address every appeal.

"We expected a higher volume of appeals this year but we're accustomed to high volumes, particularly on the commercial side, and are equipped to handle the volume. We appreciate property owners collaborating with us to ensure the property valuations are as accurate as possible and will review each concern diligently even in a year of high volume," said Erffmeyer.

Certified property values are one part of a three-part equation to determine property taxes.

The assessment rate, determined by the state legislature, and the tax rate(or mill levy), set by the various taxing authorities, are the other core components of property taxes.

Residents will not know how much their property taxes due in 2024 are until the end of the year when both the tax rate and the assessment rate are set.

"I think it's safe to say that increase in property taxes won't be commensurate or the same as the increase in value. They'll be less than, but to what degree still needs to be decided later this year," said Errfmeyer.

In the Denver metropolitan area, most assessors offer online appeal applications, and all accept written filings either via mail or drop off.

A $600,000 property value jump had Denver resident Colton Harris joining the mass of Coloradans filing appeals.

The homeowner - and broker at XLV Realty - thought his neighbors might need some guidance.

In a post on the neighborhood app NextDoor, he wrote in part:

"If you haven't filed a protest before and don't feel confident in doing so, I'd be happy to help out as a complimentary neighborly service."

Dozens of people messaged him asking for advice.

"There's definitely a lot of seniors out there that haven't really done this before," said Harris. "I didn't expect to have such a crazy turnout."

Erffmeyer says around 40% to 50% of appeals usually receive some kind of adjustment in Denver. He says they have about 90% of appeals done.

It'll be a couple more weeks before homeowners, like Harris and his neighbors, find out if their appeals were successful.

"A lot of people were frantic and scared because their property taxes have gone up significantly, but income has remained the same," said Harris. "I had a lot of people that were very grateful. They had no idea where to begin."